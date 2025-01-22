Cleveland Guardians Sign Veteran Closer To Major League Deal
The Cleveland Guardians aren't done with their offseason moves just yet.
The organization announced on Wednesday afternoon that they had signed veteran RHP Paul Sewald to a one-year Major League contract with a mutual option for the 2026 season. The deal is reportedly worth $7 million for 2025.
In a corresponding roster move, the Guardians designated RHP Pedro Avila for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
Sewald, 34, will enter his ninth major league season this spring. He own a career 4.09 ERA and a 1.445 WHIP in a variety of roles out the bullpen
He spent the last two seasons as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks and finished the year with 16 saves, a 4.31 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP in 42 appearences.
While Sewald suffered multiple injuries last season, he also recorded a career-high consecutive scoreless inning streak (15.2) and a career-best 11-straight save conversions, proving he still has what it takes to pitch in high-leverage situations.
The Guardians already have their closer in Emmanuel Clase, but adding an experienced, veteran arm such as Sewald, is still a great move.
He may not be the same pitcher he was during his prime with the New York Mets, but this is still a low-risk, high-reward move for baseball's best bullpen.
Cleveland has been rumored to be in the reliever market, with a report of them attending Luis Trivino's workout on Tuesday afternoon.
It appears they found their veteran arm, and Sewald will make a solid addition to the 2025 roster.