Cleveland Guardians Sign Veteran Closer To Major League Deal

Paul Sewald signs with the Cleveland Guardians on a one-year deal for the 2025 season, with a mutual option in 2026.

Tommy Wild

Aug 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald (38) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians aren't done with their offseason moves just yet.

The organization announced on Wednesday afternoon that they had signed veteran RHP Paul Sewald to a one-year Major League contract with a mutual option for the 2026 season. The deal is reportedly worth $7 million for 2025.

In a corresponding roster move, the Guardians designated RHP Pedro Avila for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Sewald, 34, will enter his ninth major league season this spring. He own a career 4.09 ERA and a 1.445 WHIP in a variety of roles out the bullpen

He spent the last two seasons as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks and finished the year with 16 saves, a 4.31 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP in 42 appearences.

While Sewald suffered multiple injuries last season, he also recorded a career-high consecutive scoreless inning streak (15.2) and a career-best 11-straight save conversions, proving he still has what it takes to pitch in high-leverage situations.

Paul Sewald throws a pitch
Jul 11, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Guardians already have their closer in Emmanuel Clase, but adding an experienced, veteran arm such as Sewald, is still a great move.

He may not be the same pitcher he was during his prime with the New York Mets, but this is still a low-risk, high-reward move for baseball's best bullpen.

Cleveland has been rumored to be in the reliever market, with a report of them attending Luis Trivino's workout on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears they found their veteran arm, and Sewald will make a solid addition to the 2025 roster.

