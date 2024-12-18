Guardians Skipper Believes This Starter Could Bounce Back In 2025
The Cleveland Guardians have seen Triston McKenzie when he's at his best. Unfortunately, they've also seen him when he's not living up to those expectations.
The 2024 season was certainly a difficult one for McKenzie. He made 16 starts, finished with a 5.11 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, and was eventually optioned to Triple-A to work on his mechanics.
However, Stephen Vogt has high hopes for McKenzie heading into the 2025 season, and the Guardians manager expects him to be in their rotation.
"I think Triston, last winter was still recovering from injury and just never quite caught his stride this last season. For Triston, he's got a healthy body, healthy arm. He's having a great off-season. I know it's going to continue to go that way," commented Vogt in an interview with Fangraphs.
"I'm expecting Triston to come in ready to rock in good year and hopefully earn a spot in our rotation. We all know how good Triston McKenzie can be, and the best version of him makes him the best version of us. So really excited for Triston."
While McKenzie's counting stats were not great in 2024, as Vogt alludes to, there are some signs he could bounce back.
Sticks still had a fabulous extension on his delivery, which is something the organization covets with their pitchers. His fastball velocity was only slightly below what it was in 2022 when McKenzie put it together.
McKenzie's biggest issue was his command of the zone; the stuff was still there. If he can recapture at least half of that for next season, as Vogt believes he can, then McKenzie could be a viable option for the Guardians in the back half of their rotation.