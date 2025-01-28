Cleveland Skipper Has High Praise For Newest Guardians Starter
You can say what you want about the Cleveland Guardians' offseason moves, but they entered the winter with a clear need and took action to address it.
The Guardians desperately needed to add another arm to their rotation, so they traded for RHP Luis Ortiz from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Stephen Vogt was recently interviewed with the local news network Fox 8. During the interview, he discussed Ortiz and what he brings to the roster.
"We saw what he can do against us. He carved us up pretty good. The stuff is real. It's electric. And he knows how to pitch. Along with him we have a number of guys that are going to have a great competition in camp to contribute to meaningful innings this year."
Vogt is referring to the game on August 31, when Ortiz pitched 6.0 innings, gave up just one hit, struck out five batters, and issued just three walks against the Guardians.
Ortiz is still fairly new to the starter role, but there's a lot to like about his stuff in the small sample size. In 15 starts in 2024, Ortiz had a 3.22 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP.
The biggest concern with Ortiz is that he gets a lot of hard contact with how hard his velocity is; however, if he can add some more swing and miss to his reputation, then the Guardians could have another legit top-of-the-rotation starter.
It will be interesting to see how Ortiz looks in Spring Training and the regular season. Vogt and the front office are clearly excited about him, but Ortiz still has a lot to prove.