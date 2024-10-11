Guardians Skipper Not Surprised ALDS Will Be Decided In Game 5
Win or go home.
That's the reality the Cleveland Guardians face in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. It's been a fairly even series throughout, but something has to give on Saturday afternoon. Will Cleveland's bats build on their Game 4 win, or will Tarik Skubal shut them down for good?
The Guardians and Tigers have similar rosters, with a young lineup, dominant bullpen, and clear number-one starter. Because of this, Vogt isn't surprised that the series is coming down to a winner-take-all scenario.
"I don't think anybody thought this wasn't going to go five games," said Vogt during Friday's press conference.
"It's the way our season's been. It's the way their season's been. It's been the way our head-to-head matchups have been. It's going to be a fun day tomorrow. I don't know how it's going to shake out. I don't know who's going to win. Somebody's gotta win, somebody's gotta lose, and I know it's going to be a really fun day at the ballpark tomorrow, and I'm confident our guys are going to come out ready to go."
This is the same message that Vogt has given his players all year: Just go out there, play the game the right way, and what is supposed to happen will happen. That's easier said than done, but you can truly tell this team has bought into Vogt's message, as that has been preached all season long.
Now, the Guardians need to go out and do it one more time to reach the ALCS.