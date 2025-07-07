Cleveland Guardians Slide Continues In New MLB Power Rankings
The Cleveland Guardians are quickly looking more like a rebuilding organization, rather than a team that was in the ALCS last October.
The Guardians had a chance to snap their losing streak on Sunday, but some unfortunate events in the ninth and tenth innings turned the game on its head and resulted in a 7-2 loss at the hands of the Detroit Tigers.
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports released his latest power rankings on Monday morning, and the Guardians dropped four more spots to No. 24 on his list.
His reason for Cleveland's position is simply, "That's 10 straight losses and they've only scored 15 runs in those 10 games. They've been shut out five times in there."
It's hard to argue with that. Cleveland's offense hasn't just been in a slump; it's been one of the worst lineups in baseball dating back to before their losing streak.
Here's where Cleveland's offense ranks over the last 30 days:
AVG - .200 (30th)
OBP - .266 (30th)
SLG - .322 (30th)
OPS - .588 (30th)
Runs - 66 (30th)
wRC+ - 66 (30th)
A lot has to change on offense for the Guardians to get back to even a league-average team in this department, never mind a possible playoff team.
Perhaps the one silver lining in all of this, if there is one, is that Cleveland's pitching has been solid. Over that same stretch, Cleveland's starters have a 3.76 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
If the offense can turn it around, the pitching is certainly giving a team a chance to win games.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: MLB Insider Gives Update On Guardians Trade Deadline Plans
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Shake Up Bullpen In Recent Roster Moves
MORE: Guardians Should Heed Ominous MLB Trade Deadline Warning
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Land Melancholic MLB Trade Deadline Prediction
MORE: Guardians Announce Encouraging Injury Update On Top Prospect