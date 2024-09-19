Guardians Manager Reacts To Securing Spot In MLB Postseason
No one expected much from the Cleveland Guardians heading into the 2024 season. They were coming off a season in which they finished with a sub .500 record, and their future Hall of Fame Manager had retired directly after the season.
To fill that void, Cleveland hired former MLB player Stephen Vogt to lead the team into the next era. In his first season as the Guardians' skipper, Vogt successfully led the team into the postseason, with the Guardians clinching a spot with their win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon.
The rookie manager's message during the team's celebration was the same as it was back in spring training. As long as the team sticks together, they'll go a long way.
"This group of guys, we've talked about it all year, they care about each other, they come together," said Vogt. "This is a hard game. Every night, you go out, you put your body on the line and your mind and everything, and they stick to each other, and they celebrate every win ... Today makes it all worth it, and we're not even close to being done yet."
Cleveland's locker room celebration following the game-clinching win perfectly sums up what Vogt is talking about. The Guardians clearly have tremendous team chemistry, and that can be the difference between making a deep playoff run or an early exit.
While the Guardians have punched their ticket to the playoffs, the work isn't finished yet. Their magic number to win the American League Central division is now down to three with nine games left in the season.