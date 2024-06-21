Guardians’ Steven Kwan Hitting Effectively When Facing Adversity In 2024
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan has put together a remarkable campaign at the plate so far this season.
Through 46 games, the 26-year-old is hitting an impressive .396 with 74 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 RBI, a .457 on-base percentage, a .556 slugging percentage, and a 1.013 OPS. He has also drawn 19 walks compared to just 15 strikeouts in 209 plate appearances.
But Kwan might be hitting his best this season when facing adversity in the batter’s box.
According to Luke Potosky on X, the two-time reigning American League Gold Glove Award winner is hitting .486 in 70 plate appearances behind in the count this year. This mark is the best through an MLB team’s first 72 games of a season since at least 1950 (minimum 50 plate appearances).
Kwan’s rate exceeds that of Hall-of-Fame hitters Tony Gwynn (1998) and Jackie Robinson (1950). The two would go on to hit .321 and .328, respectively, while both were named MLB All-Stars and finished 15th in the National League MVP voting in their respective seasons.
Kwan currently owns the American League’s longest active hitting streak at 14 games, extending it on Wednesday with a leadoff double in Cleveland’s 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. During this stretch, he is hitting .500 (27-for-54) with 15 runs scored, five doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, and a 1.275 OPS.
After Wednesday’s game, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt was asked what makes Kwan one of MLB’s premier leadoff hitters.
“His ability to make contact, his ability to hit the ball hard when he needs to and take what the pitcher gives him when he needs to,” Vogt said. “That’s just who he is. He makes you beat him, he doesn’t beat himself very often.”