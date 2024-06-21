Guardians’ Steven Kwan Hitting Effectively When Facing Adversity In 2024

HIGHEST MLB AVG WHEN BEHIND IN THE COUNT SINCE AT LEAST 1950 (min. 50PA, thru 72 team G) 📊:



STEVEN KWAN (2024, .486, 70PA)

Adam Lind (2013, .449, 69PA)

Jackie Robinson (1950, .444, 55PA)

Tony Gwynn (1998, .415, 54PA)

Yadier Molina (2008, .412, 64PA)