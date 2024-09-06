Guardians Star Ranked As Top Left Fielder In MLB Right Now
We're approaching the end of the MLB season, and some players are beginning to establish themselves as the top players in the league at their position groups.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put together a list of who he believes are the top ten left fielders in baseball entering September. At the top of that list is Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians.
Here's how the rest of the list shakes out:
Look, Kwan is an incredible baseball player and deserved his All-Star nod in the middle of July. However, he's certainly going through a rough patch at the plate. Over the last 30 games, Kwan has just a .179/.273/.265 slash line and a BABIP of .216.
All of this comes while Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers has a .328 average and more RBI than strikeouts over his last month of games, and he's only ranked sixth on this list.
There's also Chicago Cubs' left field Ian Happ also put together a tremendous month of August at the plate and helped bring his team back into playoff contention.
With that being said, Kwan's defense will always be an important factor when discussing who the best left fielders are. He didn't win two Gold Gloves at the position by accident and even in his slump, Kwan has been an elite defender in the outfield.
Kwan was easily considered the best left fiedler earlier this season, but there are certainly more names in consideration for that title with just a few weeks left in the season.