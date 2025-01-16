Guardians Superstar Named Top Player At Position Right Now
Few players in baseball are better than Cleveland Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez. This includes other third baseman or simply at any other position; J-Ram is one of the best.
With this in mind, it's to no one's surprise that MLB Network has ranked Ramirez as the third top third baseman in the sport right now.
This is impressive, considering the third base position group is fairly strong throughout the league.
For example, Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres, Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves, and Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox all made a list but weren't rated higher than Ramirez.
Jose's stats speak for themselves. When the numbers are broken down, it wasn't even close to a competition.
J-Ram led everyone at his position in 2024 in home runs (39), stolen bases (41), slugging percentage (.537), and OPS+ (143).
Not to mention, Ramirez is still one of the best defenders in the league. He finished in the 82nd percentile in outs above average.
This is the eighth consecutive time that Ramirez has finished top-10 on MLB Network's position list, and he's been ranked in at least the top for the two for the last three seasons.
For over a decade, Ramirez has been one of the best third basemen and players in baseball. He's also been one of the most consistent and reliable.
Even though Ramirez doesn't have an AL MVP on his resume, he's finished in the top six in the voting five times in the last eight years, proving just how consistent he is.
As MLB Network's broadcast said when Ramirez's name was announced at the top of the list, "We're looking at a future Hall of Famer."