Guardians Pitcher Identified As First-Time All-Star Candidate For 2025
The Cleveland Guardians still have a lot of unknowns heading into the 2025 season. However, some of those questions could be seen as more positive than negative.
Tanner Bibee will be entering his third major league season in 2025. Based on his track record, there's a good chance he could take a big leap forward as Cleveland's ace.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report even chose Bibee as one of his first-time All-Star candidates for the 2025 season.
"The 25-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 328 strikeouts in 315.2 innings during his first two seasons in the majors, finishing runner-up in 2023 AL Rookie of the Year voting before logging better peripheral numbers in his follow-up this past season," wrote Reuter.
"He is once again set to serve as the ace of the staff for a playoff contender in 2025."
Bibee has the stuff to not only be an All-Star in 2025 but one of the best pitchers in baseball. One of his strengths is his command and feel for the strike zone, as he ranked in the 74th percentile in K% and the 78th percentile BB% last season.
The biggest thing that Bibee needs to do to be considered one of MLB's best pitchers next year is to get deeper into his outings. He only pitched into the seventh inning in four of his 31 starts in 2024.
For Bibee to do this, he needs to get ahead in counts and not let hitters extend at-bats to six of seven pitches.
Bibee has the potential to be an All-Star. Now, he just needs to put it all together.