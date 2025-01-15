Guardians Top Prospect Has Chance To Make Early Lasting Impression
The start of Spring Training brings many storylines and areas to watch as big league teams prepare for the upcoming season.
There will be much attention on the Cleveland Guardians this February and March as the team irons out the rest of their rotation and has a likely position battle emerging at second base.
One of the storylines that many Guardians fans will have a close eye on is how Chase DeLauter performs, as he's officially been added as a non-roster invite to Major League Spring Training.
The nearly two months the Guardians have in Goodyear, Arizona, will be a prime opportunity for DeLauter to make an early, lasting impression on what he could provide to the big league team.
Cleveland desperately needs more offensive production from their outfield position group, and the Guardians are currently rumored to be a team interested in any of the remaining free agents.
DeLauter could be the answer to this problem, but due to multiple injuries, he played only 39 games in the minor leagues last season. He still has to prove to the organization that he's ready for the massive leap to The Show.
Still, the 23-year-old has a ton of potential and has demonstrated when he's on the field. DeLauter hit .261/.341/.500 with an OPS of .841 across Double-A and Triple-A last year,
Fans initially started calling for the highly touted prospect to get the call-up following his stellar 2024 Spring Training when he recorded a .500 batting average with a 1.640 OPS in 13 games (25 at-bats).
Although this was certainly a small sample, it still shows what DeLauter is capable of against major league-caliber pitchers.
DeLauter is far from a sleeper in the Guardians' organization. He's currently their No. 2 ranked prospect and has only seen his value rise since being selected 16th overall during the 2022 Draft.
It certainly feels like 2025 will finally be the season he makes his much-anticipated major league debut.
However, Spring Training could determine whether the first big league appearance comes in March, April, or later in the season.