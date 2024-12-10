REPORT: Guardians, Blue Jays Agree to All-Star Trade
The Cleveland Guardians had been relatively quiet this offseason. Now, they have made back-to-back major moves.
First, they were able to bring back star pitcher Shane Bieber on a one-year deal out of free agency. That was one of their biggest priorities coming into the offseason.
Now, they have pulled off an All-Star trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Guardians have agreed to trade All-Star infielder Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Gimenez was an All-Star back in the 2022 season.
At this point in time, nothing has been reported about what is coming back in return for Gimenez.
Moving on from Gimenez was a bit of a surprise. He was coming off of yet another solid season for Cleveland in 2024.
During the 2024 MLB season, he ended up playing in 152 games. In those appearances, he hit nine home runs to go along with 63 RBI, while batting .252/.298/.340. He is also one of the best defensive infielders in baseball.
At just 26 years old, this is a major move for the blue Jays. They are bringing in another quality piece to play alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette as they try to convince both players to stick around long-term and sign contract extensions.
It will be interesting to see what else the Guardians have up their sleeve. They have never been huge players in free agency, but they seem to be approaching this offseason with some aggression.
Hopefully, for the fans sake, they aren't just selling talent high to cut salary. They need to follow this move up with another that brings in more talent to push them closer to being a World Series contender.
After making a run to the ALCS and coming up just short, this is the year that Cleveland needs to go all-in on contention. Fans will just have ot remain patient and see what else happens.