Cleveland Guardians Linked To Trade for Intriguing Angels' Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the top teams in baseball this season and they are not looking like they're going to fall off anytime soon.
Right now, the Guardians hold a 57-35 record. They are 4.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central division.
While they're already a top-notch contender, Cleveland could stand to add a piece or two ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline later this month.
One of the main positions of need for the Guardians right now is the outfield. They could target quite a few different players who are expected to be available in trade discussions. Recently, they've been linked to yet another name that could make perfect sense.
Away Back Gone of FanSided suggested that Cleveland should pursue a trade for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward. He would be an interesting addition of a trade was able to be worked out.
"Adding someone like Ward into the mix would allow the Guardians to have more than one everyday outfielder etched in stone while allowing the other utility players to move around the diamond as needed."
Let's take a closer look at Ward as a potential trade target for the Guardians.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Ward has played in 89 games with the Angels. He has slashed .235/.320/.413 to go along with 14 home runs and 44 RBI.
At 30 years old, Ward has two more years left on his contract following the 2024 season. That aspect would be very intriguing for Cleveland. The franchise should be targeting players that help compete now, but also can help keep their World Series window open.
Obviously, the numbers he has produced so far this season are not elite. He has struggled more at the plate this year than in recent years. The Guardians would pull off the trade hoping that they can turn his bat around throughout the rest of the season.
Ward would not break the bank when it comes to the cost of a trade for him. There are many other options who would be much more expensive. The veteran outfielder could provide a key addition at a reasonable price.
Would it be a perfect move that powers Cleveland closer to a championship? No, he would not be a piece that powers that kind of run. However, he could improve the overall depth and talent of the roster.
Ideally, there would be a better player that the Guardians could acquire. But assuming the correct price is asked, Ward could make a lot of sense.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors surrounding Cleveland as the trade deadline draws closer. They want to make a move or two and Ward might be a name to watch.