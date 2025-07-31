Cleveland Guardians Trade Star Pitcher To Toronto Blue Jays
Shane Bieber’s time with the Cleveland Guardians has officially come to an end.
With the MLB trade deadline on Thursday, the Guardians made the move to send Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Khal Stephen, Toronto’s No. 5 prospect. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was the first to report the trade.
After the Emmanuel Clase news last Monday, the Guardians looked like they could be one of the premier sellers at the trade deadline, with Bieber being one of the key assets that could be on the move.
On the other hand, the Blue Jays look like a team that could go on a deep playoff run, but are in desperate need of more starting pitching to be considered an actual threat. The Blue Jays have a team starting pitching ERA of 4.51 and a WHIP of 1.27.
Acquiring Bieber certainly comes with a risk for the Blue Jays. He hasn’t pitched in an MLB game in over a year, after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2024. However, the 30-year-old is inching closer to a return and has looked solid in his three rehab starts.
Bieber’s most recent rehab appearance came on Tuesday afternoon at Double-A. He pitched 4.0 innings and threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes.
If Bieber continues on this timetable, he could return to the big league mound sometime in early August.
