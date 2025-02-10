Cleveland Guardians Unveil Promotional Schedule For 2025 Season
The Cleveland Guardians' 2025 season is right around the corner, as their pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training tomorrow.
One of the most exciting parts of baseball season for Cleveland fans is the team's promotions and giveaways at Progressive Field.
And on Monday, the Guardians announced their slate for the upcoming 2025 campaign. Cleveland's promotional schedule, which is subject to change and can be found here, includes various item giveaways, promotions, and theme nights.
From jerseys, to bobbleheads, to additional items, below are some notable giveaways for this year.
- Saturday, May 10 versus Philadelphia Phillies (6:10 p.m.): Steven Kwan City Connect cap (first 15,000 fans)
- Monday, May 26 versus Los Angeles Dodgers (6:10 p.m.): Mystery Reliever jersey (either Hunter Gaddis, Tim Herrin, or Cade Smith; first 15,000 fans)
- Saturday, May 31 versus Los Angeles Angels (4:10 p.m.): Tanner Bibee City Connect bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)
- Saturday, June 7 versus Houston Astros (4:10 p.m.): Emmanuel Clase jersey (first 15,000 fans)
- Saturday, July 5 versus Detroit Tigers (7:15 p.m.): Larry Doby bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)
- Sunday, July 6 versus Detroit Tigers (1:40 p.m.): City Connect Hawaiian Shirt (first 15,000 fans)
- Saturday, July 19 versus Athletics (7:10 p.m.): Stephen Vogt bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)
- Saturday, Aug. 2 versus Minnesota Twins (4:10 p.m.): José Ramírez jersey (first 20,000 fans)
- Sunday, Aug. 3 versus Minnesota Twins (1:40 p.m.): Guardians Baseball Card Pack (first 10,000 fans)
- Saturday, Aug. 16 versus Atlanta Braves (7:10 p.m.): Tom Hamilton Commemorative Item (first 20,000 fans)
- Saturday, Aug. 30 versus Seattle Mariners (7:15 p.m.): City Connect bucket hat (first 20,000 fans)
- Sunday, Sep. 14 versus Chicago White Sox (1:40 p.m.): City Connect lightweight hoodie (first 15,000 fans)
Cleveland's giveaway themes range from the team's players, to its reigning American League Manager of the Year, to its 2025 Ford C. Frick Award-winning radio play-by-play broadcaster. The Guardians' popular City Connect uniforms are also the center of many fan giveaways this year.
The team will also have many promotional and theme games, including 11 Phantom Fireworks Nights, nine Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights, eight Free Shirt Fridays, and two Rock 'n Blast nights (Aug. 29 and 30).
With this schedule in mind, there is plenty for Guardians fans to look forward to both on and off the field in Cleveland for the 2025 season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Insider Suggests Surprise Nominee Could Start Season At 2B
MORE: Former Cleveland Guardians Fan Favorite Joins NL Contender
MORE: Guardians' New Hitting Coach Talks Team's Approach For 2025 Season
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Biggest Question Heading Into Spring Training
MORE: Newest Cleveland Guardians Starter Showcases Pitch Sequence