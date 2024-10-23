Guardians Urged To Cut Ties With Frustrating Pitcher
Last year, it looked like the Cleveland Guardians may have hit on yet another pitching prospect.
Logan Allen, who was considered a top-100 prospect heading into 2023, enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, logging a 3.81 ERA while registering 119 strikeouts over 125.1 innings of work.
However, this season, things completely unraveled for the left-hander.
Allen made 20 starts in 2024, pitching to the tune of a 5.73 ERA. He surrendered 22 home runs across 97.1 frames and posted an alarming 1.582 WHIP.
The Guardians ended up demoting Allen, who also struggled with a 5.36 ERA through 10 outings at Triple-A Columbus.
As a result, Quincy Wheeler of Covering The Corner has seen enough and wants Cleveland to move on from the 26-year-old this winter.
"I have seen enough of the most crushable fastball I’ve ever encountered," Wheeler wrote. "Maybe someone wants to have him in a trade for cash."
Allen's issues epitomized the Guardians' problems with their starting rotation this season, as both Allen and Triston McKenzie were sent down to the minor leagues. Then there was ace Shane Bieber, who went down with an elbow injury that would require Tommy John surgery after just two starts.
But will Cleveland actually part ways with Allen during the offseason?
The Florida International product has flashed clear talent in the past, and his trade value is surely very minimal at this point anyway.
The Guardians may be better off giving it another shot with Allen next season. If things still don't work out, then Cleveland can decide to cut ties.