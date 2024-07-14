Cleveland Guardians Urged To Pull Off Intriguing Trade with Rangers
The Cleveland Guardians are going to be an interesting team to watch ahead of the MLB trade deadline in a couple of weeks.
Currently, the Guardians are one of the best teams in baseball. They are a favorite in the American League to make a run to the World Series. However, they could use more talent on the roster.
With that in mind, there are many who expect Cleveland to be aggressive over the next couple of weeks in trade discussions.
Bleacher Report has suggested a very intriguing option for the Guardians. They think a trade with the Texas Rangers could make sense for both teams and offered a "realistic" trade between the two.
In the proposed trade, Cleveland would acquire left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen in exchange for left-hander Will Dion.
Heaney, a 33-year-old starter, has put together a decent season with the Rangers. He has started in 18 games and appeared in 19, but has only had a 3-10 record. However, he has also recorded a 3.79 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in 95.0 innings.
Lorenzen, on the other hand, is a 32-year-old starter who has gone 5-5 with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 16 starts and 92.0 innings.
Both players could add more talent ot the Guardians' starting rotation. One could also be moved to the bullpen to improve that area of the roster.
All of that being said, there are many different routes that Cleveland could take ahead of the deadline. Making a trade with Texas like this could be one of them.
Expect to continue hearing the Guardians in many different trade rumors in the coming days. They're expected to be active and with the continued success they're having, that's looking more and more likely.