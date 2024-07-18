Cleveland Guardians Urged To Have Massive Trade Deadline Mentality
The Cleveland Guardians are expected to be very busy over the next two weeks. With the MLB trade deadline coming up at the end of the month, the front office will be looking to put the team in a better position to make a run at the World Series.
Heading into the second half of the season after the All-Star break, the Guardians hold a 58-37 record. They have a 4.5 games lead in the American League Central division and are one of the best teams in baseball.
While they are in a great place, Cleveland will need to get aggressive if they want to win a championship.
A writer covering the Guardians, James Mastrucci, has urged the team to have an "all-in" mindset ahead of the trade deadline.
"The All-Star Break has now passed, and now is the time for the Cleveland Guardians to focus on their push to win their American League Central division in addition to going on a lengthy playoff run. If they are going to accomplish either goal, there must be a willingness to do whatever is necessary to get there. This means that from an organizational philosophy standpoint, the Guardians must be all-in on doing whatever it takes to end baseball's longest active championship drought."
Looking at the roster, there are a couple of areas that Cleveland should look to address.
They could use some help in the starting rotation. The Guardians could also use another outfield bat. A shortstop would be nice if an upgrade is available at a reasonable price.
Over the last few weeks, quite a few names have been connected to Cleveland as potential trade targets. A few of those names are Cal Quantrill, Bo Bichette, and Jazz Chisholm. There are many other players who could be excellnet additions for the Guardins as well.
If Cleveland truly wants to go for a championship this season, going all-in will be a must. While the current roster is good, it's not good enough to beat the other elite teams around baseball.
The Guardians should not mortgage their future to acquire superstar talent. However, swinging big on a star or two if they fit the long-term window would be wise.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors surrounding Cleveland in the coming days. It would be surprising if the Guardians did not make a big move to improve their championship odds.