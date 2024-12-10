Guardians Urged to Pursue Big Trade for Cubs Star
The Cleveland Guardians are absolutely in need of some offense, but they aren't exactly a franchise known for spending big bucks.
That's why the Guardians may need to pursue trades to patch their holes, as it may be difficult for them to compete with more frivolous front offices in free agency.
But who could be available for Cleveland?
James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone has identified a very intriguing target: Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
Apparently, Suzuki is on the trade block, and that should definitely catch the Guardians' attention.
Suzuki is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .283/.366/.482 with 21 home runs and 73 RBI over 585 plate appearances.
Not only does the 30-year-old have some pop, but he has terrific plate discipline, which is something Cleveland sorely needs.
Suzuki entered the big leagues with the Cubs in 2022 and had a solid rookie campaign, slashing .262/.336/.433 with 14 homers and 46 RBI across 446 trips to the dish.
The Japanese star then broke out in 2023, registering 20 long balls and 74 RBI to go along with a .285/.357/.485 slash line.
Suzuki isn't the biggest of boppers, but he clearly has decent power and would instantly become one of the best sluggers in the Guardians' lineup.
Cleveland has been rumored to be open to dealing first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas, which seems rather on brand given the fact that both Naylor and Thomas are slated to hit free agency after next season.
However, you would think the Guardians would be looking to add bats rather than subtract them considering they just made a trip to the ALCS.