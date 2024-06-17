Cleveland Guardians Urged To Pursue Big Trade With AL Rival Athletics
The Cleveland Guardians have continued to be one of the top teams in the American League so far this season. While they're looking like a potential contender, there are some needs that have to be fixed in order to truly be considered a contender.
One of those needs is finding another outfield bat.
Plenty of potential targets have been mentioned for the Guardians. There is a new name that has been suggested as a potential trade target ahead of the late-July MLB trade deadline.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has urged the Guardians to consider pulling off a trade with the Oakland Atheltics. He suggests that Cleveland should try to acquire outfielder Brent Rooker.
"For the Guardians, they would be getting a safe trade piece in Brent Rooker. Rooker is better than any outfielder they have, not named Steven Kwan, and would be that way for the next few seasons. Valera and Devers, while talented, can't really help the 2024 team push for the playoffs and a World Series."
In the suggested trade, Presnell has the Guardians acquiring Rooker in exchange for outfielder George Valera and infielder Jose Devers.
Throughout the 2024 MLB season thus far, Rooker has played in 59 games and has been very productive. He has slashed .253/.336/.507 to go along with 13 home runs and 41 RBI.
Rooker has the kind of bat that Cleveland needs. This is a trade that shouldn't be thought twice about if it is available.
Giving up both Valera and Devers would be well worth the price to acquire a talent like Rooker.
At 29 years old, Rooker would also come with contract control. He could be a long-term piece for the Guardians. That makes the price even more wortwhile.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Cleveland does ahead of the trade deadline. Rooker isn't the only outfielder that would make sense for the Guardians. Another less likely trade candidate that has been mentioned is Luis Robert Jr.
Expect to hear a lot more names as potential trade targets for Cleveland. The front office will be looking for the right fit and this trade for Rooker would certainly make sense.