Guardians Urged To Sign Lefty Veteran Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians' front office is clearly not done making moves this offseason. They just pulled off another trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, sending Myles Straw North of the border.
If the Guardians want to add another veteran to their roster before Opening Day, they still have options on the free agency market.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report identified Cleveland's biggest hole as their rotation depth. One veteran he's urging the Guardians to sign to fill this need is LHP Ryan Yarbrough.
"Yarbrough has been a successful swingman throughout his career, so he can fill a bulk relief role and wait in the wings for when a rotation need arises," wrote Reuter.
Let's start with this: Cleveland doesn't necessarily have a problem with their starting rotation depth.
They have Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Luis Ortiz, Ben Lively, Triston McKenzie, Joey Cantillo, Logan Allen, Slade Cecconi, and eventually Shane Bieber as pitchers who can start games.
The biggest question is, will everyone in this group stay healthy and meet their expectations?
That said, the roster could still benefit from a reliable veteran arm who could eat innings out of the bullpen and make a spot start when needed.
Yarbrough could be the answer to that, and he's still making productive appearances even in the second half of his career. The 33-year-old appeared in 44 games last season and finished with a 3.19 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.
He hasn't made a start since 2023, but that could work in Cleveland's favor, as Yarbrough has proven that he can be an effective player in both roles.
If the Guardians want to add a veteran arm for 2025, Yarbrough is a player who does make sense.