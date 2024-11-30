Guardians Urged To Sign Two-Time World Series Winning Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians badly need more starting pitching. It's arguably the most important area on the roster they need to upgrade this offseason.
David Schoenfield, ESPN senior writer, identified one big move every team should make in free agency. He's urging the Guardians to sign veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer to a one-year $13 million deal for the 2025 season.
Here's what Schoenfield had to say about a potential Scherzer-Guardians partnership:
"Sure, Scherzer is a risk - he turns 41 next July and is coming off a season where he made just nine starts. But he did show enough stuff when he pitched, and he should be signable on a one-year deal, which makes him attractive for a club like Cleveland. He'll want to play for a team that has a chance to win and the Guardians fit there after a great run to the ALCS."
The only sure thing the Guardians currently have in their rotation is Tanner Bibee.
Outside of that, there are plenty of questions: Will Gavin Williams stay healthy? Will Matthew Boyd and/or Shane Bieber re-sign? Will Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen bounce back at the big league level? What's Joey Cantillo's ceiling as a starting pitcher?
Signing Scherzer wouldn't help with those unknowns. As Schoenfield mentioned, Scherzer made just nine starts during the 2024 season due to injuries, and he isn't getting any younger.
Scherzer is a two-time World Series-winning pitcher and undoubtedly a future hall of famer. He would have been an intriguing option for Cleveland four or five years ago.
However, if the Guardians are willing to spend this much on a pitcher, they need to be sure they will make 20-25 starts next season and can pitch into the postseason.