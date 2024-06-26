Cleveland Guardians Urged To Trade For Cardinals' Starter
The Cleveland Guardians could use another quality starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month. Quite a few names have been mentioned as potential targets.
One recent name that has been suggested is former Guardians' starter and current Colorado Rockies' pitcher Cal Quantrill.
Another name is being suggested as a possible target.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson could potentially be available for the right price ahead of the deadline. There are no guarantees that the Cardinals will sell, but Cleveland should at least check in.
FanSided has suggested that Gibson could be an ideal target for the Guardians to pursue via a trade in the next month.
While it might be difficult to convince St. Louis to move Gibson, FanSided believes there's a chance.
"Even if St. Louis is still contending at the deadline, this might be possible to pull off. Cleveland would need to send pieces that are more intriguing, but a mutual aid deal might be in the works between the Cardinals and Guardians should their needs align with what the other has to offer."
Gibson would certainly be a good pickup for Cleveland. He has put together a strong 2024 campaign thus far.
In the 14 starts he has made this year, Gibson has compiled a 5-2 record to go along with a 3.44 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, and has pitched 83.2 innings. He has been more than solid.
Should the Guardians be able to pull off a deal for the 36-year-old right-hander, the rotation would instantly be much more dangerous. In a playoff series, he would become a very important piece.
So far this season, Cleveland has been one of the best teams in baseball. The Guardians hold a 51-26 record and are starting to force their way into the World Series favorite conversation.
The front office will need to get aggressive if they want to become league-wide favorites. A trade for Gibson could help them reach that level of performance.
There was no suggestion about what Cleveland would have to give up in order to acquire Gibson. The Cardinals are not going to give him up just to make a trade.
Even though a deal may be expensive, the Guardians should pursue it. Gibson is exactly the kind of arm that would round out the rotation perfectly.