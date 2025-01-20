Cleveland Guardians Veteran Reflects On Unique Role With Team
The Cleveland Guardians have reached the playoffs two of the last three seasons. One of the common threads in each of their postseason appearances in '22 and '24 that wasn't present in '23 was veteran catcher Austin Hedges on their roster.
Hedges is still a tremendous defensive catcher, but he isn't a player who will hit 30 home runs in a season or win the American League MVP award in October.
However, sometimes, a player's value can't just be measured by their production on the field. Hedges is one of the best locker room guys in MLB, and his presence and impact were clearly a difference maker for the Guardians last season.
Hedges appeared on the Cleveland Guardians Podcast last week and discussed his unique role. He also explained how he appreciates Cleveland's front office's recognition of his value.
"In Cleveland, they appreciate the little things that I do. I take a lot of pride in those little things, and I think they go a really long way. They seem to have noticed that. For me, a 32-year-old catcher, been around and have seen some things, so now I just want a place where I can do the things that I'm good at and am allowed to," said Hedges.
Hedges could very well be a Major League manager at some point down the line. He even alluded to this in the interview when talking about how much he learned from rookie manager Stephen Vogt.
A young roster such as the Guardians need to have a player who embraces their role as a leader and teacher and an organization who recognizes the value in it.
Hopefully, this guidance will continue to help some of Cleveland's young players continue to grow.