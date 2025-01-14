Guardians Young Pitcher Given Encouraging Prediction
Gavin Williams' 2024 season wasn't what the Cleveland Guardians or anybody else expected from him after his phenomenal rookie campaign.
An elbow injury during Spring Training sidelined him for the first half of the season, and Williams never found a groove after he made his season debut.
However, there's building confidence from baseball writers and analysts that Williams could be in store for a massive season in 2025.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report even chose Williams to be his breakout star for the upcoming season.
"What can I say? I have a thing for Ohio-based baseballers named Gavin. Though in this case, that Williams was also a breakout candidate last year has me feeling 'fool me twice...' energy," wrote Rymer.
"Yet even injury-marred years like the one Williams had in 2024 can have silver linings. He upped both his fastball velocity (95.9 to 96.6 mph) and his strikeout rate (23.5 to 23.8 percent) relative to 2023, giving him at least two things to build on in 2025."
This projection isn't the first time Williams has been chosen as a breakout candidate for the Guardians.
Mandy Bell, Guardians insider and beat writer for MLB.com, also chose Williams as a player who could take a leap during the 2025 season for reasons similar to those of Rymer.
Williams has the potential to be one of the top arms in Cleveland's rotation. His fastball velocity is elite, and he's developed a nice curveball since being drafted.
If Williams can just stay healthy throughout the year, there's no reason to think he can't turn into one of the better pitchers in the American League.