Cleveland Skipper Shares Why Guardians Didn't Walk Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton
Game 4 of the ALCS was once again a drama-filled, intense, nail-biting contest that left fans on the edge of their seats until the final out. The Cleveland Guardians had numerous opportunities to win the game and tie the series, but in the end, the New York Yankees pulled through with an 8-6 victory.
The defining moment, when it was all said and done, was Giancarlo Stanton's three-run home run off Cade Smith in the sixth inning. This blast gave the Yankees a commanding 6-2 lead at the time.
With Juan Soto at third base and Aaron Judge at second, Cleveland never had to pitch to Stanton. Given how well he's been hitting in October, intentionally walking the New York slugger would likely have been a smart choice.
However, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt revealed after the game that he never considered giving Stanton a free pass to first base.
"No, I didn't," admitted Vogt.
"We got Cade on the mound. He's the best strike-out reliever we have, and in that situation, I trust Cade to make pitches there. He's been doing it all year ... It looked like [Cade] just didn't quite get the fastball up and Stanton got to it."
While Cade was lights out in the regular season and playoffs, this is now the third time the heart of New York's lineup has seen him in a short period of time. That's typically when the advantage starts to turn in the hitter's favor.
Plus, New York had Anthony Rizzo on deck, who isn't nearly the same power threat Stanton is. That matchup would've been much more favorable for Cleveland.
Looking back on this game, the Guardians probably wish they would've walked Stanton. However, this wasn't the only at-bat Cleveland wishes they could have changed after all nine innings were played. Now, the Guardians face elimination on Saturday night in Game 5.