Controversial Call Costs Guardians Against White Sox
Runs have been hard to come by for the Cleveland Guardians over the last few games. Scoring first against the Chicago White Sox would’ve been a key piece to securing a victory.
David Fry came to the plate in the fourth inning and smoked a ball down the right-field line. The ball was hooking toward the foul pole but appeared to be on the right side of it. However, the umpire crew decided to call it a foul ball even after replaying it.
Maybe it was a home run, maybe it wasn't. It sure was close.
The eight-pitch at-bat ended with Fry being called out on strikes. He was clearly frustrated with how everything went down and had a few words for home plate umpire Doug Eddings as he walked to the dugout.
If the play was called a home run, it would’ve given the Guardians a 1-0 lead at the time. Both pitchers were throwing efficient starts at the time and stealing a run off of Garret Crochet would’ve been a momentum-shifting point in the game.
With all that being said, this lone play wasn't the sole reason the Guardians lost to the White Sox.
Crochet pitched a stellar game and Cleveland had no answers for him throughout the night. Chicago’s starter finished with 11 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work and always seemed to be ahead in counts.
The Guardians ended up scoring three runs thanks to home runs from Tyler Freeman and Jose Ramirez.
However, this wasn’t enough to top the Sox as Cleveland fell in game two.