Emmanuel Clase Becomes Cleveland Guardians All-Time Saves Leader
It's official, the Cleveland Guardians franchise has a new all-time saves leader as Emmanuel Clase moved past Cody Allen for the most saves in club history with 150.
This historic outing came on Friday night as the Guardians took the series opener from the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-8.
Clase entered the game in the ninth inning and immediately gave up a solo home run to all-time great Andrew McCutchen. It's ironic that Cleveland's closer gave up an earned run on this historic night when he's been so dominant all season long.
However, Clase settled in after that and quickly worked through Pittsburgh's next three batters to end the game. He walked off the mound with a huge standing ovation from the Cleveland crowd and high-fives from all of his teammates.
The team had their own little celebration for Clase as well. Carl Willis, Cleveland's pitching coach, led a toast for the closer in the locker room following the game and said a few words in honor of the new all-time saves leader.
Stephen Vogt continued to express his joy for Clase saying, "I couldn't be more happy for him and his family tonight. Tonight was about Emmanuel, and there was a lot that happened in this game, but tonight's was Emmanuel's night."
It's amazing how quickly Clase climbed up the list and became Cleveland's saves leader. It only took him three and a half seasons to overtake this spot, while Cody Allen was with Cleveland for seven years. That's just a testament to the great picture Clase is.
We're truly watching one of the all-time greats on the mound. Clase is putting together a historic season not just for the Guardians but for all of MLB. It's only fitting that he gets this accolade this year.