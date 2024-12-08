Former Red Sox Pitcher Would Be Perfect Fit For Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have already made one move to improve their rotation by re-signing Shane Bieber to a one-year contract. However, the front office can't stop there.
There are still multiple pitchers on the free agent market who would be a perfect fit on this Guardians roster. One of those is former Boston Red Sox pitcher and free agent Nick Pivetta.
Pivetta is coming off a tremendous season in 2024, in which he finished with a 4.14 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, and a 103 ERA+. He also threw 145.2 innings last season, which would've been third on the Guardians.
These stats align with the production Pivetta has provided Boston over his last five years there. Pivetta is about as consistent of a starting pitcher as a team can get, and that's part of what makes him such a great fit for the Guardians.
Cleveland is relying on Tanner Bibee to take the next step and become the team's true ace, and Bieber will provide a nice boost once he is healthy.
But they still need a pitcher they can count on to go out once every five days and provide six to seven quality innings. That's exactly the type of pitcher Pivetta is, making him a viable option for the front office to spend some money on.
One potential drawback with Pivetta is that the Guardians would lose a draft pick if they do sign him.
Boston offered Pivetta the quilling offer, which he declined. According to MLB's rules, if the starting pitcher signs with another team, the Red Sox would gain a draft pick, with Cleveland losing one.
Yes, it's only one pick, but the Guardians heavily rely on the draft to build their farm system.
However, Cleveland's window of contention is opening, and they must focus on improving the major league roster, even if that means losing a pick down the line.