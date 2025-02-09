Former Cleveland Guardians Fan Favorite Joins NL Contender
Cleveland Guardians fans surely remember Oscar Gonzalez, who took Progressive Field by storm when he burst onto the scene with a spectacular rookie campaign in 2022.
Well, Gonzalez is now on the move.
The 27-year-old outfielder, who departed Cleveland after being clamed off waivers by the New York Yankees in December 2023, has been invited to San Diego Padres spring training on a non-roster invite, the Padres announced.
Gonzalez didn't see any big-league action in 2024 but did spend time in the Yankees' minor-league system, slashing .294/.337/.484 with 10 home runs and 51 RBI over 329 plate appearances.
The Dominican native originally signed with the Guardians as an international free agent back in 2014 and eventually broke into the majors eight years later.
During his debut season in Cleveland, Gonzalez slashed .296/.327/.461 with 11 homers and 43 RBI across 382 trips to the dish. He then smashed a long ball with four RBI in the playoffs.
It was looking like the Guardians had unearthed a hidden gem, but the following year, Gonzalez fell flat, slashing a meager .214/.239/.312 with a couple of dingers and 12 RBI through 180 plate appearances. They parted ways with him that ensuing offseason.
Now, Gonzalez will get a shot with a San Diego ballclub that won 93 games and ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a tight five-game NLDS last year. The Padres also advanced all the way to the NLCS in 2022.
We'll see if the former Cleveland fan favorite can revitalize his career with the Friars.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
READ MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Biggest Question Heading Into Spring Training
WATCH: Newest Cleveland Guardians Starter Showcases Pitch Sequence
READ MORE: Guardians Former Top Prospect Could Fight For Opening Day Roster Spot
READ MORE: Analyst Throws Slight Jab at Cleveland Guardians Ownership
READ MORE: Guardians Have Made Their Direction Abundantly Clear