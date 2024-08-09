Former Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Claimed By Miami Marlins
A familiar face to Cleveland Guardians fans is joining a National League organization. Xzavion Curry was designated for assignment on Tuesday but was picked up by the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon.
The organization announced the move via X (formally Twitter), and their corresponding move was designating RHP Shaun Anderson for assignment.
Cleveland DFA'd Curry to make a roster spot for left-handed reliever Anthony Gose, who returned from Tommy John surgery earlier this week.
Curry pitched in various roles for the Guardians from 2022 to 2024. He has a career 4.53 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 50 appearances.
Curry's most common role was reliever out of the bullpen. He did a tremendous job as the team's long reliever early in 2023 and routinely received compliments from then-manager Terry Francona for his efforts.
As a reliever, Curry has a career 3.82 ERA and a 1.317 WHIP. However, he especially struggled out of the bullpen this season, which is one of the reasons why Cleveland moved on from him.
Curry has made 15 starts for the Guardians over the last two and a half seasons and has actually been slightly more effective in this role. He has a 3.82 career ERA as a starter and an SO9 in this position.
The Marlins have suffered multiple injuries to their rotation this season and traded away key bullpen pieces as well. Curry should get another big league opporunity with Miami for this reason.