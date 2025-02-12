Cleveland Baseball Insider

Former Guardians Pitcher Back on the Chopping Block

A former Cleveland Guardians pitcher may be looking for a new home yet again.

Matthew Schmidt

May 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Xzavion Curry (44) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
May 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Xzavion Curry (44) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Xzavion Curry may be looking for a new home once again, as he was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins, the Marlins announced.

Curry is surely remembered by Guardians fans, as he was originally selected by the franchise in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft and eventually made his big-league debut in 2022.

While he wasn't incredibly highly touted, there were some who had hope for Curry due to his decent strikeout rate in the minor leagues, but it has not translated well onto the major-league level.

He made just two starts in 2022 before taking on a much larger role in 2023, appearing in 41 games with nine starts. During that time, he went 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA, allowing 98 hits while registering 67 strikeouts over 95 innings of work.

Curry's inability to fan hitters was obviously concering right off the bat, but he displayed decent control, which allowed him to get another chance with Cleveland in 2024.

Last season, the 26-year-old pitched in seven games and made four starts for the Guardians, posting a 5.84 ERA and surrendering 29 hits while logging 15 punchouts across 24.2 frames.

The Georgia Tech product was then claimed off waivers by Miami in August and actually pitched well in limited action for the Marlins, registering a 3.00 ERA through nine trips to the bump. But apparently, Miami did not feel Curry's stuff was good enough to warrant a spot on its 40-man roster.

We'll see what the next move is for Curry.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Imagining Three Dream Trade Targets for The Cleveland Guardians

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Sign High-A Catcher To Minor League Contract

MORE: Insider Connects Guardians To Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher

MORE: Guardians Reporter Compares Cleveland Prospect To Jose Ramirez

MORE: Insider Drops Major Update on Guardians' Pitching Search

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News