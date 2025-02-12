Former Guardians Pitcher Back on the Chopping Block
Former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Xzavion Curry may be looking for a new home once again, as he was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins, the Marlins announced.
Curry is surely remembered by Guardians fans, as he was originally selected by the franchise in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft and eventually made his big-league debut in 2022.
While he wasn't incredibly highly touted, there were some who had hope for Curry due to his decent strikeout rate in the minor leagues, but it has not translated well onto the major-league level.
He made just two starts in 2022 before taking on a much larger role in 2023, appearing in 41 games with nine starts. During that time, he went 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA, allowing 98 hits while registering 67 strikeouts over 95 innings of work.
Curry's inability to fan hitters was obviously concering right off the bat, but he displayed decent control, which allowed him to get another chance with Cleveland in 2024.
Last season, the 26-year-old pitched in seven games and made four starts for the Guardians, posting a 5.84 ERA and surrendering 29 hits while logging 15 punchouts across 24.2 frames.
The Georgia Tech product was then claimed off waivers by Miami in August and actually pitched well in limited action for the Marlins, registering a 3.00 ERA through nine trips to the bump. But apparently, Miami did not feel Curry's stuff was good enough to warrant a spot on its 40-man roster.
We'll see what the next move is for Curry.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Imagining Three Dream Trade Targets for The Cleveland Guardians
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Sign High-A Catcher To Minor League Contract
MORE: Insider Connects Guardians To Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Reporter Compares Cleveland Prospect To Jose Ramirez
MORE: Insider Drops Major Update on Guardians' Pitching Search