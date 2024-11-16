Cleveland Baseball Insider

Free Agent Starter Urged To Re-Sign With Guardians

MLB.com's Mark Fiensand believes Matthew Boyd should return to the Cleveland Guardians for the 2025 season.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Game 5 of ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Game 5 of ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the best parts of the MLB offseason is seeing all the player movement and re-vamped rosters different teams roll out during spring training. However, changing cities and scenery isn't always the best course of action for every player.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of free agent players who are better off re-signing with their current team and is urging starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to return to the Cleveland Guardians for the 2025 season.

"Boyd hasn’t thrown a full season’s worth of innings since 2019, when he had 185 1/3 for the Tigers. The 33-year-old returned from Tommy John surgery in August and pitched very well for the Guardians, posting a 2.72 ERA in eight starts," wrote Feinsand.

Matthew Boyd reacts after a strikeout
Oct 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) reacts after getting the last out of the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Boyd has always been a solid big-league pitcher, but his short 2024 campaign was the best we've seen from the left-hander. That carried over into the postseason, proving that Boyd is still more than capable of pitching in high-leverage moments.

The Guardians need more starting pitching, and Boyd clearly found something special during his time with the organization in the second half of 2024.

The fit couldn't be more obvious as long as the two sides can come to terms on a contract. President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti even hinted a few weeks ago that the Guardians would love to have Boyd back in a Guardians uniform for "years to come."

Time will tell if Boyd ends up back in Cleveland next season and beyond, but this certainly would be the best for both sides.

