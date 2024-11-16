Free Agent Starter Urged To Re-Sign With Guardians
One of the best parts of the MLB offseason is seeing all the player movement and re-vamped rosters different teams roll out during spring training. However, changing cities and scenery isn't always the best course of action for every player.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of free agent players who are better off re-signing with their current team and is urging starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to return to the Cleveland Guardians for the 2025 season.
"Boyd hasn’t thrown a full season’s worth of innings since 2019, when he had 185 1/3 for the Tigers. The 33-year-old returned from Tommy John surgery in August and pitched very well for the Guardians, posting a 2.72 ERA in eight starts," wrote Feinsand.
Boyd has always been a solid big-league pitcher, but his short 2024 campaign was the best we've seen from the left-hander. That carried over into the postseason, proving that Boyd is still more than capable of pitching in high-leverage moments.
The Guardians need more starting pitching, and Boyd clearly found something special during his time with the organization in the second half of 2024.
The fit couldn't be more obvious as long as the two sides can come to terms on a contract. President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti even hinted a few weeks ago that the Guardians would love to have Boyd back in a Guardians uniform for "years to come."
Time will tell if Boyd ends up back in Cleveland next season and beyond, but this certainly would be the best for both sides.