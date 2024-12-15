Unexpected Player Could Take Over As Guardians' Second Baseman
After the Andres Gimenez trade, everyone is curious about who will take over at the second base for the Cleveland Guardians.
There are many intriguing options, but one of the most unexpected possibilities emerging is giving Gabriel Arias another chance.
It certainly felt like Arias' time with the Guardians had come to an end when he was optioned to Triple-A on July 11.
However, that might not be the case after all.
When Chris Antoetntti discussed possible options at second base last Friday, he mentioned some obvious candidates, such as Tyler Freeman and Daniel Schneemann, and even Juan Brito (Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline).
He also included Arias in the group who could get a shot at filling in at second base for Gimenez.
This comment isn't to say that Arias will be Cleveland's Opening Day second baseman, but it does allude to the organization still considering him an option.
It's understandable that the Guardians don't want to give up on Arias just yet. He will still be just 25 years old on Opening Day and has tremendous natural talent.
Arias' power from the right side of the plate and defensive skills, despite some issues during Winter Ball, are unparrlaed if he can put it all together.
However, "if" has been a word used to describe Arias for the last two seasons, and time is running out for him.
Arias has no more options left on his contract and has yet to prove he can consistently hit at the major league level. In his 515 at-bats at the big league level, Arias has a .212/.274/.350 slash line with a .624 OPS.
Perhaps the front office is ready to give him just one more opportunity to show he can provide some value before they decide to move on and give one of their prospects, such as Brito, the keys to second base.