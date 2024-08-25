Gabriel Arias Making 'Meaningful Strides' With Swing Adjustments, Cleveland Guardians News
Gabriel Arias was optioned to the minors on July 11 amid one of his roughest stretches as a member of the Cleveland Guardians' major league roster.
However, President of Baseball Operations Chris Atonetti is encouraged by the progress Arias is making at Triple-A to get his swing back on track.
"We felt that there were mechanical adjustments that [Arias] could make with his swing that would benefit him," said Antonetti ahead of Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. "Making those adjustments at the major league level are really difficult, and that's why we made the decision we did. Ultimately, to option [Arias] to Triple-A to, really, with the intent to make some adjustments offensively."
"To his credit, he's put in a lot of work. We had a plan, we met as a hitting team while he was up here that included our major league group and also involved our Triple-A staff to make sure there was consistency. But we had a plan for him and what adjustments we'd like to see him make. To Gabby's credit, and to our coach's and coordinators' efforts, he's made meaningful strides in progress from those adjustments."
Arias has truly looked like a different hitter since being optioned to the minors. The right-hander is hitting .346/.387/.596 with an OPS of .984, including three home runs and 15 RBI in the 53 games he's played with the Columbus Clippers.
Clearly, Arias has made an adjustment which is helping him make more meaningful contact.
The question on everyone's mind is whether these adjustments will warrant a call-up to help the Guardians with their infield/shortstop dillemma. Antonetti didn't rule out a potential return to the big leagues this season, but he did admit there is still more work that needs to be done before that.
"Is it exactly where we want it to be? It's probably working towards that. But he's headed in the right direction and is certainly in a better position now to come up and contribute, maybe than he was when we optioned him."