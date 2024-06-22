Gavin Williams Rehab Start Recap, Guardians News
Hopefully, we’ll see Gavin Williams pitching in a Cleveland Guardians uniform sooner than later.
The 24-year-old hasn’t made a big league pitch in 2024 due to an elbow injury he sustained in spring training and a setback in his recovery. However, there is some hope that we could see him back on the mound shortly.
Williams made his fifth rehab start on Friday night, this time with Cleveland’s Double-A affiliate Akron RubberDucks. In the start, he pitched 5.0 innings, gave up four hits, walked no batters, and struck out four. His fastball velocity also topped out at 98 mph which is an encouraging sign.
Coming into Friday night's start, Williams had posted an ERA of 7.88 and 2.00 WHIP over his first four rehab assignment starts this season. His start in Double-A was easily his most productive appearance when looking at the box score.
However, traditional counting stats are just one piece of the puzzle in these appearances. For example, Williams’ fastball velocity has looked strong in his third start and he began to mix in the offspeed in his fourth start.
Cleveland’s starting pitching struggles have been well-documented over the last few weeks. They’re certainly going to need one, maybe two, more starters to make a legit playoff push and be a threat in the postseason.
The Guardians are hoping that Williams will soon return and be one of those pitchers they’re desperately seeking.