Gavin Williams Rehab Start Recap, Guardians News

Cleveland #Guardians RHP Gavin Williams goes five innings tonight for Akron striking out four batters allowing just one run on four hits. He threw 66 pitches and topped out a 98 mph.



Line - 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 0BB 4SO (66 Pitches 47 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/g5FiwlQh3g