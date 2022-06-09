The Guardians and Rangers started tonight’s game in yet another rain delay in what is becoming an unwelcome trend for these home stands.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 pm but in a confusing decision, was delayed until 7:25 pm.

When the game started, the offense was rolling! Andres Gimenez hit an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning which scored Josh Naylor. Austin Hedges then hit in Gimenez which gave the Guardians an early lead.

In the next inning, Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor joined the RBI club to put the Guardians up 4-0 at the time.

The game went into another rain delay with one out in the top fifth inning while Shane Bieber rolling through the Rangers lineup. Bieber was visibly frustrated with the delay. He finished the game with a line of 4.1 innings pitched, six strikeouts, and only three hits.

However, it was a historic night for Bieber as he got the 700th strikeout of his career!

Right after the game restarted, Eli Morgan picked off Adolis Garcia at second base which pumped up the dugout after a long delay. Morgan went on to pitch a perfect 1.2 innings of relief.

Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Shaw, and Emmanuel Clase would also come in to make relief appearances and help the Guardians get the win in the final game of the series.

Konnor Pilkington will take the mound for the Guardians tomorrow night as they open a four-game set against the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm.

As for now, there is no rain in the forecast.

