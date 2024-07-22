Guardians Could Trade For This 6-Time All-Star, But There's a Catch
It's becoming increasingly obvious that starting pitching is not the Cleveland Guardians' only need with the MLB trade deadline approaching.
The Guardians also need bats. Plural.
Cleveland's offense has been miserable of late, which—coupled with some brutal starting pitching—has resulted in the club going just 8-13 over its last 21 games.
The question is, how many truly viable bats will be available between now and July 30?
Thanks to extra Wild Card, there aren't a whole lot of teams that are entirely out of contention right now. However, some ballclubs are teetering, and a slide between now and the end of the month could result in them deciding to sell off some pieces.
That's why Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic have named the Guardians as a potential landing spot for New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez.
A month ago, the Mets looked like they were trending toward selling, but a recent surge has placed them firmly back into the National League playoff picture and has probably eliminated any chance of a firesale over the next week.
However, if New York goes into a tailspin here, it could make owner Steve Cohen re-evaluate some things prior to the deadline, and if that happens, Martinez will be one of the first names on the trade block.
The Mets signed the six-time All-Star to a one-year deal this past March, shortly before the regular season started. In 69 games, Martinez has slashed .260/.344/.445 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. It's a rather far cry from his lifetime .870 OPS, but it's still better than anything Cleveland has been trotting out at designated hitter this year.
Martinez would instantly become one of the four most dangerous hitters in the Guardians lineup, and he is just a year removed from smashing 33 homers.
Plus, the cost-conscious Guardians would have no obligation to the soon-to-be-37-year-old beyond this season.
The chances of Martinez being moved at this point seem relatively slim. Most likely, nothing short of an extended losing streak by the Mets would coerce Cohen into selling, although it should be noted that New York does have a tough schedule coming up, and it has already lost two of its first three games to the lowly Miami Marlins in its current four-game set.