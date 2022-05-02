Cleveland needed to cut the roster from 28 to 26 players and has made a couple of roster moves.

The roster flexibility that Major League Baseball offered teams after the shortened Spring Training has ended, and thus the string is out for the Guardians.

The team has been allowed to carry 28 players on its active Major League roster throughout April and this first game in May, but clubs must cut back to 26 players before tomorrow's games.

Cleveland has announced that they've designated first baseman Bobby Bradley and left-handed pitcher Logan Allen for assignment.

In addition, the team has activated right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro off the CoVID/IL and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus.

This officially puts the Major League roster at 26 players and the 40-man roster currently sits at 39.

Since every team across baseball is faced with the same challenge, there is a decent chance that Allen and Bradley may go unclaimed. Neither player has gotten off to a great start this season, but there is a chance another club may give them a shot.

Bradley went 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts in April after a tough Spring Training. Allen allowed three runs on six base hits over six innings of relief.

If Bradley and/or Allen go unclaimed, the Guardians could outright them to Columbus or could work out a trade.

