Guardians Duo Joins Legendary Cleveland Tandem In Franchise Record Books
The Cleveland Guardians have had one of the best offenses in baseball halfway through the 2024 season. Their hot bats have helped them achieve one of the best records in MLB, and it's also why they sit at the top of the division.
Two players in particular are leading the way for the top team in the American League Central. Those hitters are Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor.
Ramirez is currently hitting .275/.331/.533 with an OPS of .831 and Naylor has posted a slashline of .247/.324/.503 with an OPS of .827. Both also earned All-Star nods and will be representing Cleveland in Texas early next week.
This duo also joined a legendary pair of Cleveland sluggers in the franchise record book.
J-Ram (77) and Naylor (70) join Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez as the only Cleveland teammates to record 70-more-RBI before the All-Star Break.
Thome and Manny immediately come to mind when naming the best hitters in franchise history. The fact that Ramirez and Naylor are setting records the same as this tandem is a testament to just how good their seasons have been up to this point.
A lot of this run production has come via the long ball. Ramirez is third in the American League with 23 home runs and Naylor has already surpassed his previous career-high with 22 home runs.
The Guardians have established themselves as contenders in the AL, largely because of what Ramirez and Naylor have provided at the top of the order. As long as Cleveland hitters keep getting on base, this duo will find ways to drive them in.