Guardians Grab Momentum Heading Into The Playoffs

There are a few different ways that teams can enter the playoffs. Some feel locked in when the season first gets underway, others cruise in, some teams just barely find a way, and then there are the teams like the Guardians who slam their foot on the gas and speed on in.

Cleveland did not hold back in the final month of the season and ended the season with a 24-6 record in their final 30 games. This is the second-best record in the final 30 games in club history.

The only team with a better final 30-game record was the 2017 Cleveland Indians. That was the team that won 22 straight games at the end of the year.

The Guardians are arguably in the best position of any team in the postseason because of this record. They had to fight for the division but had it wrapped up with a few weeks left in the season to get their lineups right. They didn't have to fight, claw, and overwork guys just to make or coast in without challenges.

Both of these final two scenarios can cause an equal amount of problems in the postseason.

As wild as it sounds, sometimes the very best team isn't the one that goes the furthest in the postseason. Sometimes it's whichever team gets hot at the right time. The 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves are a perfect example of this.

Now it's time to use this momentum and make some noise in the postseason!

