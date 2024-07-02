Guardians Have Opportunity To Build Major Lead In Division Before All-Star Break
The Cleveland Guardians return to Progressive Field on Tuesday after a challenging road trip against two of the American League’s top teams. They finished the road trip with a three-and-four record against the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, and the Guardians currently hold a 6.0-game lead in the division.
Cleveland does have a nice cushion over the Minnesota Twins and Royals, but both division rivals are surging, so now isn’t the time to be comfortable with any lead.
The Guardians do have a major opportunity to create some separation in the division heading into the All-Star Break, given their upcoming schedule.
Cleveland has four more series before the mid-summer classic, starting with a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday evening. The White Sox currently have a 24-62 record and have been historically bad this season.
After Chicago, the Guardians welcome the San Francisco Giants to town for an interleague matchup at Progressive Field. Cleveland’s offense has been one of the best in baseball, and it could play well against the Giants.
San Francisco has a similar issue to the Guardians right now, which is their starting rotation. However, the Guardians could have the upper hand, given that their offense is slightly better then the Giants in terms of slugging and power.
The Guardians also have a 26-9 record at home this season, and they are set to take on two teams that are very much beatable.
Cleveland then goes on the road to face the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays before the mid-summer classic. The Guardians’ offense has statistically been better in some respects away from their home park, which could give them the upper hand against these opponents.
You can never take your opponent for granted in the big leagues, and any team can beat anyone on any given night. However, each of these teams (as of Monday, July 2) has a record of .500 or worse and is not in the current playoff picture.
If the Guardians go out, play their best brand of baseball, and take care of business, then they could build a nice lead in the Central before the break. The opposite is also true. If Cleveland falls into a slump at the plate and on the mound, then the race for the division crown could only get tighter.
Either way, these next two weeks will be a critical stretch of games for the Guardians.