Guardians Invite Pair Of Pitchers To Spring Training

A team can never have too much pitching. Even if a player doesn't seem like they could make a big impact on a team, they could wind up being an important piece with the right coaching and management.

The Guardians signed a pair of pitchers in Caleb Baragar and Caleb Simpson to Minor League contracts with an invitation to Spring Training.

Baragar was with the San Francisco Giants the last two seasons and appeared in 49 games. In that time he had an ERA of 2.78 and 35 strikeouts over 45.1 innings pitched.

Simpson on the other hand has a Minor League ERA of 4.20 over 199.1 innings pitched. He was drafted in the 21st round of the 2013 MLB draft.

While nothing immediately stands out with either of these pitchers. They still have an opportunity to make an impact in the right direction. The Guardians' signing of Enyel De Los Santos before the 2022 season is the perfect example of this.

De Los Santons was not a big-time free agent signing and mostly went under the radar with the lockout soon following the contract. However, he stepped up to be one of the most important pieces to the Guardians' bullpen.

Both Barafar and Simpson will get a chance to show what they can do in Spring Training.

-----

Read More:

"I Want To Be A Mentor To Him:" Mike Zunino Talks About How He'll Work With Guardians Prospect Bo Naylor

Mike Zunino Officially Signs With The Guardians

Why Did The Guardians Trade Owen Miller?

Guardians Make Trade With Brewers

Here's What Skillsets Mike Zunino Brings To The Guardians

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation