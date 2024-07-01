Guardians' Jose Ramirez Closing In On Major Franchise Milestone
The Cleveland Guardians may have just lost three out of four to the Kansas City Royals, but it certainly wasn't due to a lack of production from Jose Ramirez
Ramirez went 6-for-16 with a couple of home runs and four RBI in the series, and he is now closing in on a major Guardians milestone as a result.
The third baseman is just four homers away from passing Albert Belle for second place on Cleveland's all-time home run list.
Ramirez currently has 239 long balls, with a hefty 23 of them coming over just 346 plate appearances this season. Provided that he stays healthy, he is on pace to hit well over 40 dingers in 2024.
Meanwhile, Belle smashed 242 home runs in eight seasons in Cleveland between 1989 and 1996. Most of his damage came between '91 and '96, where he hit 234 of his homers.
Belle topped out at 50 long balls in 1995 and led the American League in RBI three times during that span (he led the majors as a whole with 129 RBI in 1993).
Belle made the All-Star team in each of his last four seasons in Cleveland. and from 1994 through 1996, he posted an OPS of over 1.000 each year.
It should be noted that Jim Thome is the franchise's all-time leader in home runs with 337.
While Ramirez may not have the raw power of Belle, he certainly has more longevity, as he is now in his 12th campaign with the Guardians.
In addition to his homer total this year, Ramirez has registered 76 RBI to go along with a .280/.332/.557 slash line.
The 31-year-old will almost surely be making his sixth All-Star appearance this month.
The Guardians are 52-30 and will begin a three-game set with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.