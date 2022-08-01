Skip to main content

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Promote Will Benson

The Guardians made a series of roster moves including promoting Will Benson
While the rest of the league has their eyes focused on the impending trade deadline, the Guardians promoted one of their highest performing prospects in a series of roster moves. 

Will Benson Gets Call-Up

Let's start off with the headline of this roster move. The team announced that they will be promoting Will Benson. The 24-year-old has been tearing it up down in Columbus this year and his call-up doesn't come as a shock.

Benson has played in 89 games this season where he is batting .278, slugging .522, and has an OPS of .948. He has also provided some power to the lineup too. Benson has racked up 17 home runs and 45 RBI.

Over his last 25 games, he has hit .374. 

Alex Call Optioned To AAA

With Benson being called up, someone had to be optioned back down to Columbus. In this case, it is Alex Call. He is coming off his best game as a Big Leaguer where he worked some great counts against Shane McClanahan

Anthony Gose IL Update

Anthony Gose has been on the injured list for the last month, but he was just transferred to the 60-Day IL. This is a massive blow to the bullpen and it will be interesting to see if this motivates the front office to acquire a pitcher before the trade deadline. 

