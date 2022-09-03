Guardians Pitcher Wins Reliever Of The Month

Edwin Daiz certainly has the best entrance in baseball, but that doesn't mean that he's the best closer. Those honors have got to go to Emmanuel Clase who has been the best reliever in baseball this season.

He's finally getting some national attention for how good he's been too. It was announced earlier that he won American League Reliever of the Month.

Clase made 13 appearances for the Guardians in August and converted all seven of his save opportunities. He didn't allow a single hit or work in nine of those appearances.

This came out to a 0.79 ERA and a 0.44 WHIP in the month. Clase also tallied 12 strikeouts in the month as well.

Clase was definitely an exciting pitcher heading into the year and had a lot of potentials to be a big part of the bullpen. But what he's turned into is something only the team and fans could have dreamed of.

The game is virtually over when Clase steps on the mound and all on a team-friendly contract that will keep him in Cleveland for a long time.

Hopefully, Clase will get the opportunity to close out some meaningful games in October in the near future!

