Skip to main content

Guardians Rally In The 10th To Tie Up ALDS Against Yankees

Cleveland tie up the ALDS at one game apiece after beating New York in extra innings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This series is all tied up!

The Guardians and the Yankees were stuck at a stalemate of two runs each for the majority of the game. Eventually, this led to another extra innings game for the Guardians.

The Guardiac Kids showed up in a big way though.

Jose Ramirez led off the tenth with a bloop double to left field. After Cabrera was over there second Ramirez was able to advance to third. Oscar Gonzalez was the next man up and he hit a blooper to right field which scored Ramirez.

Then Josh Naylor came to the plate and absolutely ripped a double to deep right-center field that scored Gonzalez. 

All of sudden it was a 4-2 ball game with the Guardians playing in front as the Yankees were introduced to the Guardians brand of baseball. 

Are we even surprised at this point? The Guardians have been a fantastic team in the clutch. When they were tied with their opponent heading into the eighth inning or later in the regular season they had a 17-7 record.

This is also now their second extra-inning win in the postseason in only four games.

A huge shout-out has to go to Emmanuel Clase who pitched 2.1 innings to close out the game. 

Now the Guardians and Yankees venture back to Cleveland tied with the next two games on the Guardians' home turf. 

Let's have some fun!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

Read More:

WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias

ALDS Game Thread: Guardians At Yankees

Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees

Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees?

Guardians Vs. Yankees Rained Out: Could This Help Cleveland

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Amed Rosario October 14 2022
News

WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

By Tommy Wild
Ernie Clement June 14 2022
News

Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias

By Tommy Wild
Jose Ramirez October 11 2022 3
News

ALDS Game Thread: Guardians At Yankees

By Tommy Wild
Josh Naylor October 11 2022
News

Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees

By Tommy Wild
Amed Rosario October 11 2022
Opinion

Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees

By Tommy Wild
Yankee Stadium
News

Guardians vs. Yankees Rained Out: Could This Help Cleveland?

By Brendan Gulick
Trevor Stephan October 11 2022
News

With The Offense Lacking, This Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason

By Tommy Wild
Jose Ramirez October 11 2022 2
News

Jose Ramirez Is Climbing Up All-Time Cleveland Postseason Ranks

By Tommy Wild