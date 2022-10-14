Guardians Rally In The 10th To Tie Up ALDS Against Yankees

This series is all tied up!

The Guardians and the Yankees were stuck at a stalemate of two runs each for the majority of the game. Eventually, this led to another extra innings game for the Guardians.

The Guardiac Kids showed up in a big way though.

Jose Ramirez led off the tenth with a bloop double to left field. After Cabrera was over there second Ramirez was able to advance to third. Oscar Gonzalez was the next man up and he hit a blooper to right field which scored Ramirez.

Then Josh Naylor came to the plate and absolutely ripped a double to deep right-center field that scored Gonzalez.

All of sudden it was a 4-2 ball game with the Guardians playing in front as the Yankees were introduced to the Guardians brand of baseball.

Are we even surprised at this point? The Guardians have been a fantastic team in the clutch. When they were tied with their opponent heading into the eighth inning or later in the regular season they had a 17-7 record.

This is also now their second extra-inning win in the postseason in only four games.

A huge shout-out has to go to Emmanuel Clase who pitched 2.1 innings to close out the game.

Now the Guardians and Yankees venture back to Cleveland tied with the next two games on the Guardians' home turf.

Let's have some fun!

