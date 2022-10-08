Guardians, Rays Make Playoff History In Game Two Of American League Wild Card Series

After the Guardians and Rays flew through game one and finished nine innings in under three hours, I think it's safe to say everyone thought that game two would produce a similar outcome.

If you were like me and did think that, you were wrong.

Not only had a run not been scored in the fifteenth inning when Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off home run. It wasn't even until extra innings that a runner for either team reached third base.

This was the first time in postseason history that a game was scoreless heading into the thirteenth inning. The record now is 15 innings and two seventh innings stretch.

Most of the length of the game had to do more to do with outstanding pitching from both sides than poor offense. Both Triston McKenzie and Tyler Glasnow flew through the opposing lineup and each bullpen came in to follow their performance.

They also set a strikeout record too. They had a combined 39 strikeouts which beats the previous record of 37.

Now the Guardians will head to New York to start the ALDS with the New York Yankees. There are certainly going to be some fireworks in that series!

