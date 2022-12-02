Guardians Re-Sign Anthony Gose To A Minor League Contract

The Guardians finally made a splash in free agency! Although it may not be the big blockbuster signing that fans are hoping for, it's a roster move nonetheless.

On Thursday afternoon the team announced that they had resigned LHP Anthony Gose to a two-year minor league contract.

Gose was on the Guardians Opening Day roster last season but was released back on November 15 and then elected free agency.

Unfortunately, he was only able to make 22 appearances in 2022 before going on the injured list on July 3. Gose eventually needed to get elbow surgery that ended his season. Gose had an ERA of 3.90 in 28 appearances with Cleveland spanning over 2021 and 2022.

He's had a unique journey in the MLB. Gose was originally an outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies but converted himself into a pitcher. He certainly brings some heat to the team's bullpen. Gose's fastball ranks in the 93rd percentile in velocity.

Much of 2023 will be about rehabbing from surgery for Gose. However, his contract does include a non-roster invitation to Spring Training in 2024 so there's a chance Guardians fans could see him back at the Big League level then.

-----

Read More:

REPORT: Guardians In Pursuit Of Sean Murphy

Guardians Offseason Is Just Getting Started

Luke Maile Signs With Another Ohio Club

White Sox Sign Former Cleveland Pitcher

This Is Why The Guardians Decided To Trade Nolan Jones

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation