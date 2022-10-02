Skip to main content

Guardians Reach Impressive Season Milestone In Win Over Royals

Cleveland won their 90th game of the season as they beat the Royals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Guardians continue their "prove them wrong season" as they set a massive milestone with their win over the Royals. The 7-5 victory became the team's 90th win of the season, something almost unthinkable back in April.

Cleveland kept the receipts. Most national outlets predicted the team to finish somewhere at the bottom of the division with 50 to sixty wins. Well, here we are as they are 30 games beyond that. 

Their 90th win was a microcosm of what the season has been for the Guardians. Fantastic starting pitching, a good bullpen, a showcase from the rookies, and of course a little bit of drama along the way.

Shane Bieber pitched five solid innings in his final tune-up before the postseason. Then there was Will Brennan who led off the game with a triple and then at his next at-bat, he smoked his first Big League home run.  

A lot of people have criticized the "weak American League Central" this season. However, the Guardians' 90-69 record is now the third best in the AL. (Before the conclusion of the rest of Sunday's games.) 

Their record is better than the Blue Jays who were a popular favorite to go out and win the World Series and the Seattle Mariners who went all in the last offseason and at the deadline. 

Cleveland also holds a 12-game lead over the White Sox and has 13.5 game lead over the Twins as they continue to run away with the division. 

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

WATCH: Will Brennan Hits First Major League Home Run

Takeaways from Bo Naylor's Major League Debut

What Will Zach Plesac's Playoff Role Be With The Guardians?

Why The Guardians Chose Owen Miller Over Tyler Freeman

WATCH: Guardians Raise American League Central Champions Flag

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Will Brennan September 21 2022
News

WATCH: Will Brennan Hits First Major League Home Run

By Tommy Wild
Bo Naylor 2021
News

Takeaways From Bo Naylor's Guardians And Big League Debut

By Tommy Wild
Zach Plesac October 1 2022
News

What Will Zach Plesac's Playoff Role Be With The Guardians?

By Tommy Wild
Owen Miller August 9 2022
Opinion

Why The Guardians Chose Owen Miller Over Tyler Freeman

By Tommy Wild
September 25 Celebrations
News

WATCH: Guardians Raise American League Central Champions Flag

By Tommy Wild
Bryan Shaw
News

Guardians Add Bo Naylor To Active Roster, Designate Bryan Shaw For Assignment

By Brendan Gulick
Josh Naylor September 30 2022
Opinion

Why The Guardians Style Of Baseball Is Perfect For The Postseason

By Tommy Wild
Cleveland Guardians
Opinion

My Two Cents: Here's Why This Guardians Run Has Been So Rewarding

By Brendan Gulick